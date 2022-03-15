GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Merritt, Jr of Greenville passed away on Sunday March 13, 2022 in UPMC Shenango, Farrell, P ennsylvania. He was 68 years old.

He was born in Sharpsville, P ennsylvania on August 27, 1953 to John, Sr. and Bernice (Moran) Merritt.

On July 2, 1988, he married Edith (Onion) Merritt.

John was a member of Abundant Life Church for over 30 years and served as Deacon.

He was a lover of music and played the guitar since he was a teenager. He was also skilled at making knives. He loved yard sales and going to Estate sales. He had a knack for finding anything on someone’s wish list. He had a great sense of humor and was a compassionate and giving man.

He is survived by his wife at home; daughter, Shelly (Jason) Luckel of Greenville; son, Dennis Merritt of Greenville; grandchildren, Joshua Luckel, Alexis Luckel and John Luckel; sister, Suzanne (Donald) Sonny of Sharpsville; brother Charles Merritt of Sharpsville; nieces, Tiffany Vanpelt, Dawn (Chris) Baltputnis, Heidi Merritt and Jackie (Nathan) Rice.

He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Christopher Sonny.

Memorial services will be held Saturday March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Hope Dalessandro in the Abundant Life Church, 3050 Saranac Dr. Sharpsville, PA 16150

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home

