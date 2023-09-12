SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry L. Ansinger, 77, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully Saturday September 9, 2023 in Sharon Regional Hospital, following a brief illness.

Jerry was born February 14, 1946 the third son of Francis and Betty Ansinger in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

In 1955 his family moved to Farrell, Pennsylvania where he attended Farrell Schools.

Jerry worked and retired from Dean Dairy in 2003. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was 32nd degree Master Mason, member of Shenango Valley Lodge 810 and Scottish Rite Valley of New Castle.

He leaves at home his companion of 40 years, Marian Snider, children, Victoria (James) Mitchell, Gene Ansinger, Geri L. Ansinger, grandchildren, John (Michelle) Derr, Ronald (Amanda) Brannon, Gwendolyn (Andy) Mitchell, Shavannah, Allie, and Ryan. He was also survived by 15 great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and brother, Tom (Carmella) Ansinger.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Betty and Francis Ansinger, and brother Richard Ansinger.

Per his wish, no services will be held.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

