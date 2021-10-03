James L. Garrett, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Garrett, 90, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital New Castle, Pennsylvania.

James was born August 23, 1931 to Velma (Seidle) Garrett and Grover Garrett, Sr. in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

He worked for Calvert Lumber before retiring at the age of 62 from Sawhill Inc. where he worked as a machine operator for over 30 years.

On February 14, 1957 he married his wife, Alberta F. (Jones) Garrett who survives at home.

He was of Pentecostal faith.

James enjoyed driving his dump truck and operating his tractor, he also enjoyed salvaging, scrapping and going hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta of 70 years; son, Rick (Sharon) Garrett of Sharpsville; daughter, Laurie (Jim) Carucci of Sharpsville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several siblings.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Garret Sr. and Velma (Seidle) Garrett; son, James Garrett; daughter-in-law, Vanessa and several siblings.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory 124 West Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

