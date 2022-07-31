GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Senior Master Sergeant Jack Robert Dodds, 87, ascended into heaven on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania after a very long battle with Dementia and Alzheimers.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi (Harper) Dodds, with whom he enjoyed 63 wonderful years of marriage. They were married on July 25, 1959.

He was born in Jamestown, New York, on May 7, 1935. He was the son of the late Robert L. and Ethyl L. (Butler) Dodds.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School.

He started his career in 1954 and retired in 1995 from the 910 Airlift Wing in Vienna, Ohio. While in the service, he enjoyed traveling to countries around the world. He was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force for 41 years.

Jack enjoyed camping, hunting and traveling across the United States with his family and visiting relatives.

He was a proud father and is survived by three children, Dawn Marie (Bill) Saunders of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Jack R. (Lina) Dodds, Jr. of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Robin L. (Jason) Gorby of Oregon, Ohio. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Anthony Brown (Libbi) of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Joshua Brown of Boardman, Ohio, Sean R. Gunnar Brown of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Emma Brown of Youngstown, Ohio, Herbert L. (Rikki) DiNardi-Dodds of Baker City, Oregon, Malachi J. (Wren) Dodds-Foster of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ashley (Luke) Lucich of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and eight great- grandchildren, Madi Brown, Herbert L. DiNardi-Dodds, Jr., Declan L. DiNardi-Dodds, Ailish Foster, Joey Foster, Eclipsa Foster, Riley L. Lucich and Renna M. Lucich. Jack is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn Stiver of Hubbard, Ohio and Susan (Mike) Conner of Salineville, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Nancy Wagner of Warren, Ohio and Patricia Harper of Greenville, Pennsylvania. There are many nieces and nephews to add to his family, all of which referred to Jack as Uncle Jack.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and mother-in-law, Edith L. Myers; his brothers-in-law, Richard Stiver, Ronald Myers, Roger Myers and Richard Harper.

Words cannot express how much he will be missed by his family, including his beloved dog, Gretchen.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all of Jack’s special doctors who cared for him. A special thank you to Dr. Gregory A. George, who treated Jack with all the kindness and understanding and friendship a doctor can give. Special thanks to St. Paul’s and the entire staff who was there for Jack. He was loved by so many and showed his appreciation for the love and care that they gave him. Thank you.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name for research to a cure for Alzheimer’s/Dementia to the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois), St. Paul’s Nursing Home (339 E Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125) and/or Disabled American Veterans (P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250).

Friends may call Friday, August 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville. Funeral Service will be held Friday August 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.