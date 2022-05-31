GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Isabelle Ohl, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday morning May 26, 2022 in St. Paul’s Homes, Greenville, P ennsylvania.

She was born on March 14, 1926 in Volant, P ennsylvania to James and Sarah (Stewart) McKelvey.

On March 14, 1956 Isabelle married her husband, Fredrick A. Ohl, who passed away on November 20, 1994.

Isabelle was a lifelong member of Zion’s United Church of Christ in Transfer, P ennsylvania.

She was a longtime Girl Scout Leader and a prideful homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Laddie (Sandra) Ohl of Transfer; daughters, Geraldine Milam of Cochranton, P ennsylvania, Mary Louise Gilliland of Cochranton, P ennsylvania, Bonnie (Greg) Terwilliger of Grafton, Virginia, and Frieda (John) Williamson of Parker, Arizona; sisters Lois Emmett of Greenville, Ruth Starling of Kinsman, Ohio, Susan Jobes of Canton, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Judy Russell; granddaughter Gwen Burkardt; sisters Edith McDevitt, Sarah Mae McFarland, Helen Brall, Anna Aussprung, Dorothy Conn; brothers Leonard McKelvey, John McKelvey, Dan (Sonny) Watt, Chuck Watt and James Howard McKelvey.

Per her request there will be no services held

Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory

