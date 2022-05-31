GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Isabelle Ohl, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday morning May 26, 2022 in St. Paul’s Homes, Greenville, Pennsylvania.
She was born on March 14, 1926 in Volant, Pennsylvania to James and Sarah (Stewart) McKelvey.
On March 14, 1956 Isabelle married her husband, Fredrick A. Ohl, who passed away on November 20, 1994.
Isabelle was a lifelong member of Zion’s United Church of Christ in Transfer, Pennsylvania.
She was a longtime Girl Scout Leader and a prideful homemaker.
She is survived by her son, Laddie (Sandra) Ohl of Transfer; daughters, Geraldine Milam of Cochranton, Pennsylvania, Mary Louise Gilliland of Cochranton, Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Greg) Terwilliger of Grafton, Virginia, and Frieda (John) Williamson of Parker, Arizona; sisters Lois Emmett of Greenville, Ruth Starling of Kinsman, Ohio, Susan Jobes of Canton, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Judy Russell; granddaughter Gwen Burkardt; sisters Edith McDevitt, Sarah Mae McFarland, Helen Brall, Anna Aussprung, Dorothy Conn; brothers Leonard McKelvey, John McKelvey, Dan (Sonny) Watt, Chuck Watt and James Howard McKelvey.
Per her request there will be no services held
Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Isabelle (McKelvey) Ohl, please visit our floral store.