SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Howard L. “Pete” Grandy, 91, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family.

Pete was born March 30, 1932 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to Maybelle (Hillkirk) and Joseph Grandy.

He attended Sharpsville High School and served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War.

On June 10, 1961 he married his wife, the late Judith L. (Watson) Grandy who passed away September 9, 2019. Pete worked for Sharon Steel Corporation as a train engineer.

He was a lifetime member of the Sharpsville VFW and longtime contributor to the Sharpsville Area Historical Society.

Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most importantly was an avid Sharpsville High School sports fan.

Pete is survived by his son, Michael Howard (Megan) Grandy of Sharpsville, two granddaughters, Paige and Abigayle Grandy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Judith, sisters, Mahala Harding, Ruth Atkins, brothers, George, Robert, and Edward Grandy.

Friends may call Sunday October 8, 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Monday October 9th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Full military honors will be offered by the Reynolds VFW.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be sent to Sharpsville Booster Club or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney funeral Home & Crematory Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.