SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Yudt, Jr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in UPMC Farrell following a brief illness. He was 90 years old.

Henry was born October 10, 1932 to Mary (Spirk) and Henry Yudt, Sr.

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Navy.

After earning his diploma, Henry worked for Westinghouse Inc. and also for the City of Sharon as a member of the street department.

On March 7th, 1960 he married his wife, Eleanor M. (Schreckenghost) Yudt, who survives at home.

Henry loved the outdoors and looked forward to warm weather so he could grow and tend to his garden. He happily shared all his homegrown vegetables with anyone in need. When not gardening, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, going for his daily walk through the neighborhood, and going for long countryside car rides with his wife Eleanor. Most of all, he just enjoyed sitting on his front porch snacking on his favorite cookies or candy, sipping his ice tea, and visiting with family and friends. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; daughter, Valerie (Randy) Graham of Sharpsville; sons, Robert (Tricia) Yudt of Erie and Thomas (Carole) Yudt of Sharpsville, 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and brother, Gerald (Mary) Yudt of St. Louis, MO.

Henry is proceeded in death by his daughters, Lisa Torok, Susan Smith and sisters, Mary (Frank) Hoyson and Phyllis (William) Kohut.

Per his wish, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry Yudt Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.