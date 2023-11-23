HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Madura, 96, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 22, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.

Helen was born August 15, 1927, to Catherine (Hannas) and Harry Polansky in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

On August 27, 1955, she married her husband Steve Madura who passed away January 19, 1987.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage, where she was a member of the Dorcas Society and very active volunteering for church activities.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and raised two loving daughters who cared for her until the end.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Delores (Chuck) Staul of Hermitage amd Debora Madura of Hermitage; granddaughter, Ashley (Anthony) Settle of Mercer and great-grandchildren, Lucas Settle and Kendell Settle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve; two brothers and five sisters.

A graveside service and burial will be held Friday November 24, 2023, at Westside Cemetery next to the family farm where she grew up in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, in memory of Helen.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory, 124 West Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

