SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Alan Pisarcik, 62 of Sharpsville, passed away on February 12, 2023 in his home.

Gregory was born October 22, 1960 to Mary Ann (Olexy) and Paul A. Pisarcik in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1979, where he also participated in the Votech program.

Gregory worked for Primary Health Network as the Facilities Coordinator.

On May 7, 1983 he married his wife, Susan Marie (Page) Pisarcik, who survives at home.

He was a very talented carpenter who enjoyed building many things for his children and grandchildren. Greg loved spending time with his family, especially cooking for them.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Pisarcik; daughters, LeeAnn (Michael) Dinger and their son, Brian of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Kristi (Donald) Keeley and their sons, William and Luke of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; KateLynn (John) Dina and their daughter, Brynlee of Youngstown, Ohio; sisters, Kathy (Jim) Schuster of Salem, Ohio; Geralyn (Scott) Malenky of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brother, Joe (Linda) Pisarcik of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Gary Cull of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Barbara Pisarcik of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary Cull; brother, Paul “Tuffy” Pisarcik; and brother, Francis Pisarcik.

Friends may call Friday, February 17, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

