SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Alan Morris passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday March 16, 2022 at the age of 51 in his Sharpsville home.

He was born to Glenn and Karen (Frye) Morris on June 14, 1970 in Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, P ennsylvania.

He was employed with Sharon Tube as a laborer.

Gregory was a member of many local clubs, including the New Deal Club, Farrell Moose, the Sharon, Sharpsville and Farrell VFW, the Italian Home, the Slovak Home and the Sharpsville, Farrell and Sharon American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and bowled numerous 300 games. He was an avid Ohio State fan as well as a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Gregory is survived by his mother in Hermitage; daughters, Haley (Shawn) Valenly of Sharon and Emma Morris of Hermitage; brothers, Glenn (Cathy) Morris of Sharon, Joe (Cheryl) Morris of Sharpsville, and Jason (Jackie) Morris of Sharpsville; nieces and nephews, Glenn (Marissa) Morris, Ryan Morris, Ellen Morris, Mack (Natalie) Morris, Montana Morris, Chelsea (Austin) Rice, Justin Morris.

He is preceded in death by his father and his grandparents

Friends may call Sunday March 20, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville.

Funeral services will be held Sunday March 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Rosa, officiating.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association in Gregory’s memory

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.