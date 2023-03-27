SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon C. Longstreet, Jr., passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with his family at his side.

Gordon was born November 17, 1945 to Mary (Warren) and Gordon C. Longstreet, Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharon High School class of 1963 and earned his bachelor’s Degree in Education from California State College in 1972.

Gordon was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a speech therapist for the Philadelphia Area Schools and locally for the MCAR. Gordon also worked for Mercer County Children and Youth, Quaker Steak and Lube, Schmitt Golden Dawn and Dean Dairy before retiring.

He was a member of the Teamsters Local 261 New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania where he served as deacon, elder, was a choir member, worked on the maintenance staff and helped produce the church newsletter.

Gordon also volunteered as the assistant coach at the First Tee Buhl Park. He enjoyed being a member of the Skylarks remote control airplane club in Sharon. He was also a member of the VFW Post 6166 where he served as a member of the honor guard. He liked bowling, golfing, and reading in his spare time.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Lazor) Longstreet, whom he married March 5, 1994; daughters, Stacy (Josh) Cilas and Carrie (Kelly) Lewis; stepdaughter, Christine Schott; stepson, Kevin Ramsey; grandchildren, Brandon Gaus, Evelyn, Decker and Harper Cilas; sister, Joan (Glen) Corlett; brother, John (Brenda) Longstreet and sister-in-law, Paula (Doug) Cruichshank.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; first wife, Sandy Miller and sister, Claire Longstreet.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Tunnels to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, in memory of Gordon.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.