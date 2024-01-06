PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn E. “Mickey” McKnight of Pymatuning Township, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at home. He was 97.

Born January 30, 1926, the eldest child of Lawrence and Mary (Diefenderfer) McKnight, Mickey grew up on the family farm in Reynolds. This is likely where he learned a little bit about everything, a trait that made him a very handy friend to have over the decades.

A 1944 graduate of Transfer schools, McKnight served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946 as military police in Germany during World War II. His claim to fame was issuing a speeding ticket to General Patton.

After returning home from Europe, he worked at Bob Reimold’s Auction and then owned and operated McKnight Furniture. He went on to work at Damascus Tube, retiring after 29 years.

Mick married Leona “Dolly” Redmond on January 28, 1954. They spent many happy years raising their children, spoiling their grandchildren and greeting each new great-grandbaby with warm hugs and handmade blankets. She preceded him in death in 2013.

A founding member of Reynolds VFW Post 7599, the club had named the pavilion in his honor. Over the years, he served as a member of the honor guard, an officer or two and more.

He was a longtime member of Zion’s United Church of Christ, Transfer.

Mickey was an ardent Reynolds Raider fan to the end, attending games with his daughter, Bonnie until age 97. The response and support from Reynolds Raider Nation in Mickey’s golden years meant a lot to him and his family.

A fan of sports in general, Mickey mostly supported Pittsburgh teams, but didn’t really care who was playing as long as there was a game to watch. Back in the day, McKnight played baseball with the Reynolds Drive-In team, was an avid bowler and coached Little League in Pymatuning Township. Though he always said golf was boring, he gave it a try at age 70 and loved it.

Always a tinkerer, Mickey could always be counted on to try and fix busted machinery for his friends and neighbors. He was famous for his chicken cooked to perfection on a spit. The family still celebrated Mickey’s Chicken Weekend annually at his home.

He enjoyed gardening, farming, fishing, birdwatching from his large front porch, watching and attending all kinds of sporting events. He could often be found at the VFW winning small games of chance and laughing with strangers and friends, sugaring up his grandkids, great-grandkids and himself. He never said no to dessert. And if there were a few kinds, he’d try them all.

Known for his wide, freely given smile and generous spirit, McKnight will be greatly missed by his family, community and many, many friends. Mick was always good for a drink and a laugh. He greeted everyone like an old friend and was still a joy to be around and quick as a whip.

McKnight is survived by three children, Bonnie Anderson and husband, Clyde of Pymatuning Township, Glenda James and husband, David of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Corey McKnight, at home; sister, Ronda Reichard, Pymatuning Township; six grandchildren, Courtney Saylor and husband, Jeremy, Sharon, Stacy LoSchiavo and husband Ian of Leesburg, Virginia, Jeremy James and wife, Allison of Bristow, Virginia, Jessica Dhillon and husband, Amar of San Jose, California, Justin James and fiancee, Andrea Woosley, Reynoldsburg and Joshua James and wife, Kris of Groveport, Ohio; ten great-grandchildren, Osric Saylor, McKenna Glenn LoSchiavo, Sofia and Scarlett James, Samantha and Isabella Dhillon, Alexandra and Theodore James, Zachary and Jacob James; sisters-in-law, Louise McKnight, Clark and Carol McKnight of Brookfield, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews who always called him Uncle Mick; his dear friend and neighbor, Dick Rhoades and family and his favorite bartender, Julie.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Norman McKnight and Kenneth McKnight.

Friends may call Monday January 8, 2024 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday January 9, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory 124 West, Main Street Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 9, 2024 at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Reverend Eric Peters of Fredonia Presbyterian Church officiating.

Full military honors will be offered by the Reynolds VFW.

Burial will take place in Rickert Cemetery Transfer, PA.

