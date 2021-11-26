Gizella (Orsag) Kukuda, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gizella “Hazel” Kukuda, 99, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

She was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to Mary (Oszonyi) and Alex Orsag on August 20, 1922.

She married John Kukuda on November 11, 1939.

Gizella was a member of the William Penn Association as well as a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed polka dancing and gardening. She also loved traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Joseph) Kubinski of Warren, Ohio; sons, John Kukuda of Valrico, Florida and Daniel (Linda) Kukuda of Leesburg, Georgia; grandchildren, Christine Murrin, Jeff Kukuda, Kim Chaykin, Pam Kukuda, Steven Kubinski, Kelly Golden, Cindy Powell and Christy Powell and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Mary Feedler and Agnes Marenkovic; granddaughter, Connie Powell; a daughter, Shirley Jane Powell and a grandson, Robbie Powell.

Friends may call Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

