SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gaynell G. Williams, 79, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born May 28, 1944 to Mary J. (Weaver) and Robert A. Gill in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Gaynell is survived by her long-time companion, John S. Tallo, and brother, Dennis (Phyllis) Gill.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Friends may call Sunday September 17, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 West Main Street Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Sunday September 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Earl Butterfield Officiating in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Rickert Cemetery.

