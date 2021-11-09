Gary Gene Gill, Jr., Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Gene Gill, Jr. 51, of Vienna, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital, following a brief illness.

Gary was born August 18, 1970 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Gary Gene Gill, Sr and Christina (Chechak) Gill.

He was a graduate of Olympic High School and Liberty Bible University.

On August 21, 1994, he married his wife, Elaine A. Halchuck, who survives at home.

He was the Pastor of Eastgate Christian Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and served as a corrections officer with the Trumbull County Sherriff’s Department.

Gary served in the United States Army as a Military Police officer.

Gary enjoyed music, chess, shooting, pulling pranks and sharing his faith with others.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine A. Gill, three sons, Mitchell T. Lauer of Warren, Ohio, Anthony J. Gill of Youngstown, Ohio and Garrette C. Gill of Youngstown, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Timmielynn Daniell and a niece, Angel Flight.

Friends are welcome to gather on November 20, 2021 at Eastgate Christian Church 240 Church St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania for a homegoing celebration at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Philip Roland officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory

A television tribute will air Wednesday, Novmber 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.