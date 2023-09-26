SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. “Chunky” Baker, 69, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Friday September 22, 2023 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Gary was born July 24, 1954 to Margaret Maxine (Plake) and Stanley C. Baker in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a 1972 graduate of Sharpsville Area High School where he played multiple sports. Gary worked for The Sharpsville Area School District for 32 years as custodian and coach. On May 20th, 1989 he married his wife, Rhonda (Chamberlain) Baker who survives at home.

He was a lifelong resident of Sharpsville where he coached both baseball and football for over 44 years, accomplishing a PA State Championship football title in 1997. Gary was affectionately known as Chunky by all his friends and players. He was also an avid Steelers, Penquins, and Pirates fan, never missing a game. Chunky enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling to casinos, and sitting on his front porch.

Gary is survived by his wife, Rhonda Baker at home, brother, Kenneth R. Baker Sr., sons, Ken (Krystal) Miller, Brad (Jessica) Miller, grandchildren, Taylor, Colton, and Emily who were his pride and whole world, also several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved dog, Hattie.

Friends may call Saturday September 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Memories of Gary will be held Saturday September 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.