SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Rossi, 65 of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 21st, 2023.

He was born on August 2nd, 1958 to Antoinette (Bucci) Rossi and Frank Rossi Jr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Frank worked as a crane man for Shenango Inc.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. In his free time he loved to fish an hunt. He also was a very social person when out in the community. He spent a lot of time meeting his friends at Eat’n Park for coffee. Most of all Frank loved to spend time with his family and his newest niece Alise Marie.

Frank is survived by his sister, Tina (Jack) King of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, nephew, Mario J. King (Danielle) of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and great-niece, Alise Marie King of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per the family’s request, no funeral services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank A. Rossi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.