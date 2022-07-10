TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Fiedler, 85, of Transfer passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Avalon Springs Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Frances was born April 7, 1937 to Agnes (Kovach) and Michael Yaksich in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School.

She worked for Westinghouse Inc., Zayres and Ames.

On July 9, 1957 she married her husband, the late George Fiedler, Jr. who passed away on January 22, 2006.

She was a member of St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was an original charter member of the Reynolds VFW, post 7599. Frances loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, David (Pam) Fiedler, Jeffrey (Peg) Fiedler, Kris (Skip) Scoone and Marc (Denise) Fiedler. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Stephanie (Chet), Kyle (Kailen), Jason (Sarah), Corey (Deborah), Sara, Megan, Ryan, Ben, Jeffrey (Rachel), McKayla and Allison; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Gavin, Gunner, Braydon, Rylan, Lilly and Blake.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; sisters, Barb Balko and Mary Morel; brothers, Steve and Frank Yaksich.

In lieu of flowers, her family encourages donations in Frances’ name to The Greenville Library.

Friends may call Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.