MARIENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn J. (Seidel) Mattocks, 92, passed away at Snyder Memorial Care Center in Marienville, Pennsylvania, on January 2, 2022.

Evelyn was born at the Seidel homestead in Delaware Township, Pennsylvania, to James and V. Ruth (Fair) Seidel on October 1, 1929.

She attended Mercer and Fredonia High Schools.

On January 1, 1947, she married Charles Mattocks.

Evelyn had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening in her large vegetable garden as well as working in the greenhouses at Cottage Gardens. She cooked for the Nuns of Our Lady of Fatima in Farrell, Pennsylvania. At one time, Evelyn offered catering and cake decorating from her home. She also enjoyed quilting and loved having her nieces and nephews visit her. Aunt Evelyn never forgot any of their birthdays.

She is survived by her sisters, Jacora (Donald) Landfried of Leeper, Pennsylvania, Ruthan (John) Lenzi of Sharon, Pennsylvania, nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers George H. Seidel and John R. Seidel; sisters Irene Scrivens and Viola Fetcho and brother-in-law Donald Landfried.

Services will be held privately.

Burial will take place in Clark Cemetery in Hermitage

Arrangements entrusted to the DONALDSON-MOHNEY Funeral Home & Cremation Service

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn J. (Seidel) Mattocks, please visit our floral store.