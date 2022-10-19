SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Morris, 70 formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully following an extended illness, on October 17, 2022 in Orchard Manor Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Elaine was born October 30, 1951 to Helen Viola (Scott) and John Allan “Allan” Morris, Sr. in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Reynolds High School class of 1969.

Elaine worked for Penn Northwest Development Corporation as an administrative assistant in addition to numerous other companies.

She was a lifelong member of Zion’s United Church of Christ in Transfer where she served as the church organist. She also served as the organist for St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in New Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Elaine was a member of the Mercer Community Band where she played the trumpet.

Elaine is survived by her brother, John “Jack” A. Morris and his wife Karen D. of Greenville, nieces, Michelle L. Caldwell and her husband D. Lee, Jr. of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Tiffany A. Morris of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, great nephew, Sullivan Caldwell of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, and her special friend, James Biggart of Transfer, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Alzheimer’s Association or to the charity of donor’s choice in memory of Elaine.

Friends may call Friday October 21, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday October 22, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Saturday October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Oerter officiating.

Burial will take place in Transfer Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.