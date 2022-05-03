TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris V. Root, 94, of Transfer, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022 in John XXIII Nursing Home.

Doris was born September 25, 1927 to Gladys (Thompson) and Guy DeCamp in Austintown, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Fitch High School.

Doris worked for many years as a tax preparer for H & R Block.

On July 9, 1949 she married her husband, the late Homer “Doc” L. Root who passed away March 29, 2010.

She was of the Methodist faith. Doris enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing in numerous card clubs, creating ceramics and quilting which she did often for her children and family members. She also enjoyed traveling and camping, especially when her grandchildren would join.

Doris is survived by her sons, Kipton (Debra) Root of Macedonia, Ohio, Bradley Root of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Mark Root of Spartansburg, Pennsylvania, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Homer “Doc” Root, brother, Bud Decamp, sister, Mary Townsend and daughter in law, Carolyn Root.

Friends may call Thursday May 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Friday May 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

