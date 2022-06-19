GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Jean Hughes, 71, of Greenville passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, in Jefferson Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on September 25, 1950, to Thelma (Duffy) and Albert Christy Sr., On August 11, 1975, she married Michael A. Hughes.

Diane was one of seven sisters, Linda, Janet, Joyce, Karen, Cindy and Marilyn; along with three brothers, Albert, Alvin and Thomas.

Diana was the President of the Masury VFW Ladies Auxillary.

Her favorite times were those spent with her family and she loved camping. She also enjoyed collecting Denim Days figurines.

She is survived by her husband at home, Michael Hughes; a son, Michael Hughes II; sisters; brothers; granddaughter, Kyleigh Hughes.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville.

Prayers will be held at 12:00 p.m., in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

