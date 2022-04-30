SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Worona, 71, passed away on Saturday April 23, 2022 at his Sharpsville home.

He was born on August 11, 1950 to Daniel and Dorothy Worona in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was married to Kathy Shacklock.

Dennis was an Army veteran and belonged to the Sharpsville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

He loved being outdoors among plants and trees. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he loved spending time with them. He was the greatest dad and papa. He also adored his cat, Little One.

Dennis was a union carpenter and built a porch for his family and it was eventually built into a room. He loved playing board games as well as playing cards, especially solitaire. A perfect morning for him included a cup of coffee and a crossword puzzle.

He is survived by his wife at home; daughter, Lenora Flenoury of Sharpsville and grandchildren Jaylah Flenoury and Jaxson Flenoury.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Worona.

Friends may gather for a celebration of life on Thursday May 5, 2022 at 5:00 pm in the Sharpsville Veterans of Foreign Wars, 215 Walnut Street, Sharpsville PA 16150.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

