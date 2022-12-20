HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David J. “Davey” Papay, Jr. of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital. He was 48.

David was born July 8, 1974 to Gaynell M. (Sipos) and David J. Papay in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School class of 1992 and technical school.

David worked as a mechanic and supervisor for Paramount Games.

In high school David was treasurer of the administrative education club, German club, he was a member of the varsity football team, designated student athlete of the week in 1992, member of the track team, and was a counselor at McKeever education center.

David was an avid NASCAR fan and would attend races with his father, he also enjoyed camping, traveling with his family, enjoyed time outdoors, loved animals, riding dirt bikes, and he would work at the Bavarian festival in Hermitage.

He is survived by his parents, Gaynell M. and David J. Papay, lifelong companion, Martha Stover, several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his pets, Ginger, Susie, Abbie and Bagels.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and Joseph Sipos, Helen and Nickadeamus Papay, uncles, Alan and Rich Sipos, aunt, Julianna Sipos, uncles, Mark Papay and Bob Resler.

Friends may call Thursday December 22nd, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Thursday December 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society or American Heart Association, in memory of David.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David J. Papay Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.