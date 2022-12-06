SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Pennington, 67, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

David was born December 12, 1954 to Patty Lou (Hutchinson) and Robert Gerald Pennington in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

After earning his diploma, he worked at a CNA for Nugent Convalescent Home.

He was a member of the South Pymatuning Community Church and Sharpsville VFW.

David enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, was an avid Buffalo Bills Fan, and liked spending time with his dog Teddy. Most important to him were his grandchildren who he loved and loved spending time with them. He particularly enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball.

David is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Frank) Jones of North Carolina, Elizabeth (Jordan) Cataldi of Sharpsville, Makayla (Ben) Scelsi of Greenville, grandchildren, Aiden, Wyatt, Danna, and Lilly Jones, Emma, Dominik, Elyse, and Evelyn Cataldi, Liam, Lincoln, and Leona Scelsi, sister, Sandra Rowe of Florida, nephews, Brad Rowe of Hermitage, Brian Rowe of Florida, and former wife, Cynthia Pennington of Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Robert Pennington.

A memorial dinner will be held Thursday December 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Sharpsville VFW dining hall, all are welcome to attend.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

