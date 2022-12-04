SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Joseph Sis, 72, of West Hickory, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022 in Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Daniel was born September 11, 1950 to Helena Mary (Grajcar) and Joseph Sis in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1968.

He worked as a diesel mechanic until his retirement.

He was a member of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sharon.

Daniel was also a member of several VFW’s and American Legions in Pennsylvania and Florida, where he built his own home. He enjoyed reading, always had a project going, family tree research and high school class memorabilia.

He is survived by three sisters, Barbara (Bill) Burdette, Nancy Anthony and Mary (Tim) Templeton. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Helena and Joseph Sis.

Per his wish, no services will be held. A celebration of life dinner will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

