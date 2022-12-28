SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Gene Leyshon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in his home.

Dale was born June 14, 1938 to Esther (Perrine) and John “Jack” Leyshon in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1956.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Gene worked at the former Sharon Steel Corp. as a very accomplished journeyman machinist for 27 years. He retired in 1992 at the age of 54.

Best known as “Gene”, he loved fishing, flying remote control airplanes and especially family gatherings.

He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Paul) Tiber of Concord, Ohio, Laurie (Michael) Bresnahan of Hubbard, Ohio and Pamela (Stephen) McCarthy of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sons, Patrick (Melinda) Leyshon of Brookfield, Ohio and Stephen (Danielle) Leyshon of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; former wife, Elizabeth Martin Leyshon; sister, Eileen Ray of Hubbard, Ohio; brother, Donald Leyshon of Sun City, Arizona; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois King.

A private family celebration of life was held Monday December 26, 2022.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

