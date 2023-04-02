SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Lewis, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Carolyn was born August 24, 1942 to Mary R. (Criley) and Clarence E. McGinnis in Butler, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School class of 1960.

Carolyn worked for Sharpsville Schools in the cafeteria. She retired in 2006 as the head cook.

On August 8th, 1966 she married her husband, the late Gordon T. Lewis, who passed away July 7, 2002.

She was a member of transfer Baptist church and enjoyed traveling, crafting, completing yardwork around her home and attending wine festivals.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Maria (Bruce) Bukovinsky of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Tina (significant other, James Flaherty) Lewis of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Bradley (Monica) Bukovinsky of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Brandon (Alysia) Bukovinsky of Hubbard, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Elliana and Bryce Bukovinsky.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gordon Lewis.

Per her wish, no services will be held. The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

