SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – At the age of 85, Carole Jean Ellison of Sharpsville peacefully passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023, at UPMC Horizon- Shenango Valley after a brief illness. Until the very end, she was surrounded by children and grandchildren who laughed loudly at her bedside and cried quietly in corners of the room. She leaves behind a long legacy of love, strength and wisdom.



Born February 28, 1938, in Sharon, Carole was a daughter of Joseph and Pearl Wilting.

Growing up, Carole knew that above all else, she wanted to be a wife and mother. While she had her sights set on a dozen children, she was more than happy with her set of six. In their home on Main Street, she loved spending time in the kitchen preparing some of her family’s favorites, including spaghetti sauce, potato pancakes, sugar cookies, and apple roll. Her kids and grandkids were the pride and joy of her life and she was happiest while watching them participate in the activities that made them most happy.

Later in life, she enjoyed attending the programs at the Salvation Army Senior Center and watching her beloved Golden Girls. Her family and friends will miss everything about her, including the stubbornness that she was always known for. Not one of them will ever be able to smell Jergens hand lotion without fondly thinking of her.



Carole was a proud and devoted wife of John, Jabby, Ellison for 54 years, and together they raised a large, often loud but always loving family. She was the mother of John Ellison (Sherry) of Palm Desert, California, Tamara Bonanni (Bill Hurton), Richard Ellison (Tracy), Matthew Ellison (Gina), Brian Ellison (Lori) and Tracy Siguenza (Jose), all Sharpsville. She was the proud grandmother of Christina Ellison; John (Lindsey), Joseph and Sara Bonanni, Amanda (Randy) and Brian Ellison II (Brandi), Kate, Karly, Maria (Dave), Matthew (Danielle) and Michael Ellison, Joe (Raven), Annie (Alex), Nick (Maggie) and Max Siguenza (Katelyn) and great-grandchildren, Kendall, Avery, Ella, Noah, Jaxon, Leo, Van, Nolan, Callen, and Westin. She is also survived by her nieces, Jennifer, Janine, Lori and Holly.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Patricia and Joanne and son-in-law, Dr. James Bonanni.



In lieu of flowers, her family suggests contributions to the Salvation Army.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday October 3, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday October 4, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 West Main Street Sharpsville, PA 16150

Funeral services will take place Wednesday October 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Christine Doren from the Hickory Global Methodist Church.

Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville next to her husband.

