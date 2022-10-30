SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl “Joe ” Lambert, 82, formerly of Sharpsville passed away peacefully Friday, October 28, 2022 at The Grove, in Greenville.

He was born January 21, 1940 to Marie and Winfred Lambert.

Joe and Barb enjoyed many cruises together following his retirement. He left Sawhill Tube after 34 years, working as an inspector and concluding his employment as a foreman.

He was a member of Perry Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He had provided volunteer charity service to a local boy scout troop and a children’s aid organization. Joe especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved hearing his carnival stories.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Wanda Stamper and an infant brother.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage in May.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by twin daughters, Sharon (Chris) Campbell and Karen (Joseph) Hritz; son, Carl (Shirley); a sister, Fay Elliott; brother, Donald Lambert; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 West Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150. Funeral services will be held immediately after with Pastor James Sodano, officiating.

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.