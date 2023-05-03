SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – C. Grace Paden, 97 of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023 in Sharon Regional Hospital Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was born November 12, 1925 to Mildred (Coleman) and Floyd Byers in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was a high school graduate of Mt. Jackson High School.

On December 3rd, 1947 C. Grace married Milo Kenneth Paden.

She was a homemaker who loved to craft and sew. With her love for sewing she made many teddy bears as well as making porcelain dolls and outfitting them. In addition C. Grace helped a lot on the farm, but most of all she loved to just be with her family.

C. Grace was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and the Methodist Women Association there. She was also a member of South Pymatuning Homemakers Club for many years.

She is survived by her two sons, Hugh (Karen) Paden of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; Gary (Becky) Paden of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

C. Grace was preceded in death by her husband and son Edwin; two brothers, Robert and Raymond Byers; and sister, Elizabeth McCullough.

Per her wishes all funeral services will be held private.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to The 1st United Methodist Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of C. Grace (Byers) Paden, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.