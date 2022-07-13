SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Fay Seegers DeSantis passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the age of 93, surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was born on May 2, 1929 to John Carley Seegers and Thelma Lenora Locke in Sharon, Pennsylvania and lived most of her life in Sharpsville after graduating from Sharpsville High School as “Miss 1947”.

She married Paul James DeSantis on May 19, 1951 and helped him work his way through college and dental school, while raising three sons, Dan, with whom she resided, Chris of Chicago, Illinois and Mark of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Though Beverly’s first priority was her family, she maintained a keen interest in being creative and helping others, having become a self-taught web designer in her late sixties while continuing the modeling of her youth, appearing shortly after her 81st birthday on the cover of Pittsburgh Fashion Magazine. She was also active in charity work, having helped with the creation of one of the first and largest AIDS fundraisers. She was a fan of cinema and lived by the words of a quote from one of her favorite actors, Audrey Hepburn, “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others”.

She will be remembered for her sense of dignity and grace in the face of adversity as well as for her kindness. She was a beautiful woman, a “hot house flower” as her son, Dan, liked to say and will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her three sons, Dan in Sharpsville, Chris in Chicago and Mark in Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Friends may call Wednesday July 13, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville next to her husband.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.