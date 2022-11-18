GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty D. Frye, 84, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in her home.

Betty was born January 10, 1938 to Ocie and Paul Allison in Clarion, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked as a co-owner and school bus driver for Frye Bus Company.

On September 1, 1955 she married her husband, the late Gerald L. Frye who passed away August 21, 2018.

Betty enjoyed sewing.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Roland) Woodyard of Cortland, Ohio and grandson, Matthew (Mary) Stecher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald and brother, Paul Allison, Jr.

Burial was in Westside Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

