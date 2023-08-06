SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann James, 86, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in the Grove at New Castle with her family at her side.

Betty was born on May 19, 1937, to Genieve (Kolbrick) and Frederick Seige in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School.

Betty worked for the United States Postal Service as a clerk and Post Master.

On July 12, 1980, she married her husband, David E. James, who survives at home.

She was a lifetime member of the Reynolds VFW Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed traveling to casinos, playing Bingo, was known as a great cook and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her husband, David E. James; daughters, Terri (Emery) Smargiasso of Sharpsville; Dyanna (Howard) Quartini of North Carolina, Kim (Tom) DelFratte of Hubbard, Ohio and Dai Mikulin of Sharpsville; grandchildren, Eric, Craig (Megan), Lindsay (Piyush), Joelle (Xiomara), Raeann, Vince, Lucas, Kaleb, Grace and great-grandchildren, Lia, Nolan, Aria and Maya. Also surviving is her sister, Helen (Ken) Shaffer of Transfer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Shaffer II and grandson, Mark Smargiasso.

Friends may call Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 West Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Thursday August 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Ann (Seige) James, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.