WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Roncaglione, 76, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Quality of Life Services in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She was born February 5, 1946 to Gertrude Brawley in Erie, Pennsylvania.

On August 20, 1975, she married Richard C. Roncaglione.

She worked for Overlook Medical Center as a nurse aide.

Barbara was a member of the Church of Christ in Hermitage.

She enjoyed being social and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with friends.

She is survived by her children, Troy (Michelle Pesco) Roncaglione of Winbur, Pennsylvania, Keefe Roncaglione of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Jody Roncaglione of Austintown, Ohio and two sisters.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 West Main Street Sharpsville, PA 16150. A funeral service will be held immediately after at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.

