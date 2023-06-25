SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Lambert, 82, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Grove in Greenville.

She was born May 13, 1941, to Ruth (Russell) and Richard L. McDowell on Canal Street in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Barbara graduated from Mercer High School, Class of 1959.

On May 12, 1960, she married her husband, the late Carl J. Lambert, who passed away October 28, 2022.

She and her best friend of 30 years operated their own cleaning business.

Barbara was a member of Perry Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir.

She was a member of the Children’s Aid Society. Barbara enjoyed going on cruises with her husband, garage sales, taking pictures of her whole family, watching movies and babysitting. Barbara especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl and two brothers, Charles and Richard McDowell.

Barbara is survived by her twin daughters, Sharon Campbell and her husband, Chris and Karen Lambert and her husband, Joseph Hritz; son, Carl Lambert and wife, Shirley; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 West Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 28, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Reverend James Sodano, officiating.

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara L. (McDowell) Lambert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.