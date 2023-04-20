HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur R. Houston, 86, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



Arthur was born on October 29, 1936 to Fredrick and Ruth (Roberts) Houston.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1954. After school he worked for Valley Mold & Iron as a craneman.

Arthur married the late Marian L. (Frazier) Houston who passed away in 2002.

He is survived by his sons, James H. Houston of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and David A. (Nancy) Houston; sister, Beverly Ozga; three grandchildren, Danielle (mark) Rubio, Abby (Mitch) Hoffman, Karley (Dan) Gee; three great-grandchildren, Dominic, Max, and Sally Rubio.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife.

Per his request no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the DONALDSON-MOHNEY FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Sharpsville.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arthur R. Houston, please visit our floral store.