SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony C. Argenziano, Sharpsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday June 8, 2022. He was 64 years old.

He was born on September 13, 1957 in Sharon, P ennsylvania to Carmen P. Argenziano and Sylvia (Ayres) Argenziano-Craig.

Anthony was self-employed as a construction worker. He always had a passion for construction and at one time he established his own construction company in Georgia, Argo Construction. He also helped in remodeling the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in Sharon, P ennsylvania. When he wasn’t constructing, he could be found playing poker, working as a bouncer or bartending.

Anthony is survived by his mother Sylvia (Ayres) Argenziano-Craig of Hermitage; sisters, Carol (Robert) Rowles of Sharpsville, with whom he briefly resided, Michele (Everitt) Runyan of Sharon; brothers, Carmen (Jinny) Argenziano of North Fort Meyers, Florida, Mark (Cindy) Argenziano of West Middlesex, Michael Argenziano of North Port, Florida; son Anthony S. Argenziano, formerly of Sharon, step-son, Drew Carroll of Sharon and their mother, Debbie; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Carmen P. Argenziano (1980), a sister Mary Frances Argenziano (1963), and step-father, Martin LeRoy Craig (2001).

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony C. Argenziano, please visit our floral store.