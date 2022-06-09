SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony C. Argenziano, Sharpsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday June 8, 2022. He was 64 years old.
He was born on September 13, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Carmen P. Argenziano and Sylvia (Ayres) Argenziano-Craig.
Anthony was self-employed as a construction worker. He always had a passion for construction and at one time he established his own construction company in Georgia, Argo Construction. He also helped in remodeling the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in Sharon, Pennsylvania. When he wasn’t constructing, he could be found playing poker, working as a bouncer or bartending.
Anthony is survived by his mother Sylvia (Ayres) Argenziano-Craig of Hermitage; sisters, Carol (Robert) Rowles of Sharpsville, with whom he briefly resided, Michele (Everitt) Runyan of Sharon; brothers, Carmen (Jinny) Argenziano of North Fort Meyers, Florida, Mark (Cindy) Argenziano of West Middlesex, Michael Argenziano of North Port, Florida; son Anthony S. Argenziano, formerly of Sharon, step-son, Drew Carroll of Sharon and their mother, Debbie; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Carmen P. Argenziano (1980), a sister Mary Frances Argenziano (1963), and step-father, Martin LeRoy Craig (2001).
Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory
