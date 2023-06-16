SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alma M. Byler, 87, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Quality Life Services in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Alma was born on March 30, 1936, in Indiana, to Samuel and Emma (Yoder) Hochstetler. She was one of six siblings.

She was a caregiver to various elderly people and enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, as well as, baking.

Alma is survived by her four children, Robert (Becky) Byler, Linda Keough, Norman (Kim) Byler and Doug Byler; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and a grandson, Nichlas Byler.

Funeral Services will be held privately.

Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma A. (Hochstetler) Byler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.