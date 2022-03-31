SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta F. Garrett, 88, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at St. Paul’s Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania.
Alberta was born April 26, 1933 to Pearl Davis in Mercer, Pennsylvania.
She worked for Goodwill as a clerk and on February 14, 1957, she married her husband, James Garrett.
She was of Pentecostal faith. Alberta enjoyed gardening and had a soft spot for hummingbirds.
She is survived by her son, Rick (Sharon) Garrett of Sharpsville; grandchildren, Richard Garrett, Michael Garrett, J.C. Garrett, Jacob Garrett, James Carucci, Paul Carucci, Mindy Ciminella and several great- grandchildren.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jimmy Garrett; daughter, Laurie Carucci; sister, Elsie Dailey and daughter-in-law, Vanessa Garrett.
Friends may call Monday, April 4, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main St, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Ed Dailey officiating.
Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Clark, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.
