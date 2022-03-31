SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta F. Garrett, 88, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at St. Paul’s Homes in Greenville, P ennsylvania.



Alberta was born April 26, 1933 to Pearl Davis in Mercer, P ennsylvania.

She worked for Goodwill as a clerk and on February 14, 1957, she married her husband, James Garrett.



She was of Pentecostal faith. Alberta enjoyed gardening and had a soft spot for hummingbirds.



She is survived by her son, Rick (Sharon) Garrett of Sharpsville; grandchildren, Richard Garrett, Michael Garrett, J.C. Garrett, Jacob Garrett, James Carucci, Paul Carucci, Mindy Ciminella and several great- grandchildren.



Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jimmy Garrett; daughter, Laurie Carucci; sister, Elsie Dailey and daughter-in-law, Vanessa Garrett.



Friends may call Monday, April 4, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main St, Sharpsville, P ennsylvania.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Ed Dailey officiating.



Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Clark, P ennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory.



