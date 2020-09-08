Donald Wayne Morris, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Wayne Morris, 91, died at home with his family at his side Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Born May 19, 1929 in Lisbon, he was a son of the late Winfield Densmore and Marian (Butts) Morris.

Don ran the Morris Gas company and later worked in sales for R.T. Vernal Paving & Excavating for many years.

He served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University.

Don was active in the community as a member of the Kiwanis, Rotary, American Legion John J. Welsh Post 275, and the Historical Society as well as serving on the Lisbon Exempted Village School Board of Education. He was also a member and past master of New Lisbon F & AM No. 65 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Geraldine A. (Truzzi) whom he married September 1, 1956; his children, Kathy (John) Davies of Lisbon, Sharon (Bill) Oldcorn of Atwater, California and Timothy (Kristen) Morris of Heath, Ohio; six grandchildren, Lauren (Shawn) Halverstadt, Erin (Matthew) Bryan, Connor (Tania) Oldcorn, Benjamin (Marissa Baker) Oldcorn, Joseph (Christal Ready) Morris and Gabrielle Morris and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ansley and Ava Halverstadt and Blake and Parker Oldcorn.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert W. and Richard G. Morris and Elizabeth Morris Benner.

A private funeral service with the Rev. Bobby Rathburn officiating will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Weber Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guardian Angels Hospice, 2641 S Arlington Road, Akron, OH 44319 or to First United Methodist Church, Lisbon.

Arrangements are being handled by Weber Funeral Home.

