Donald V. Beck Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Donald V. Beck, 76, of Warren, passed away Friday evening, August 10, 2018, at Vista Care Center in Mineral Ridge.

He was born June 8, 1942, in Warren, a son of the late Charles and Vida (Roby) Beck.

Don married the former, Norma Channell on August 8, 1987. They shared 31 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

He was employed as a truck driver for 30 years.

He enjoyed motorcycles and traveling.

Besides his wife, Don is survived by a daughter, Pamela (Jeff) Chicko and a son, Donald (Karen) Beck, both of Warren; a brother, Richard (Mary) Beck of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Linda (Art) Butler of Warren and Barbara Belcher of Apopka Florida; a stepdaughter, Chris (Mike) Minteer of Hermitage; two stepsons, Thomas (Becky) Vankirk of Garrettsville and CJ (Texie) Haden of Brookfield and grandchildren, Brent Adams, Jennifer Beck, Jacob and nine other grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his brother, Charles and sister, Shirley Pease.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home oni Tuesday, August 14.

Interment will take place in Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473, in his memory.

Online condolences can be sent to the Beck family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.