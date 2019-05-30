Donald “Tom” Nagle Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Nagle, 93, passed away Thursday morning, May 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.

Donald, who was known to all as “Tom”, was born May 16, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of the late Dr. Joseph F. and Margaret V. McClosky Nagle and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the South Pacific at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines during World War II.

He worked as a truck dispatcher with Daniels Motor Freight in Niles and for many other trucking companies in the area throughout his career, retiring in 1984.

Tom was a member of St. Edward Church in Youngstown.

He greatly enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, traveling and he loved attending Youngstown State University football games. He also enjoyed old cars and visiting classic car shows with his wife and family.

Mr. Nagle was a member of the Knights of Columbus Girard Council.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 66 years, Catherine “Joyce” Charles Nagle, whom he married December 27, 1952; four children, Margaret Nagle of Philadelphia, Joseph (Beverly) Nagle of Medina and twins, Mary Cay (Mike) Somerville of Columbus and Donald T. Nagle, Jr. of Liberty Township; four grandchildren, Lisa (Dave) Neill, Erin (Sean) Flynn, Christopher (Kristen) Nagle and Kelly Nagle (fiancé, Drew Ullman); five great-grandchildren, Laney Neill, Declan Flynn, Callum Flynn, Claire Nagle and Jack Nagle and a brother, James Nagle of Boardman.

A brother, Joe Nagle, preceded Tom in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

Family and friends may also gather from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

