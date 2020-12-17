Donald Spencer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private graveside celebration was held for Mr. Donald Spencer, 83, of Youngstown Ohio. Mr. Spencer departed this life Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Mercy Health in Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. Spencer was born February 5, 1937 in Youngstown Ohio, a son of Marshall and Pauline West Spencer.

He was a graduate of South High School.

He loved sports and was an avid reader of the Youngstown Vindicator.

He leaves to cherish his memory a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents;, his sisters, Joan D Brown and Mildred Mc Queen and his brothers, Mervin, James, Charles and Richard Spencer.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

