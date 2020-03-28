Donald S. Carpenter, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald S. Carpenter, 95, of Chambers Ave, Greenville, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the home of his son in Rock Hill, South Carolina following a brief illness. He was just wrapping up his annual winter trip to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he became ill.



Don was born on March 5, 1925 to Scott and Margaret Carpenter in Unity Township, Pennsylvania near Latrobe.

He left Hurst High School following his junior year to join the Navy during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theater for two years participating in battles at Saipan and Guam. It was during the war that he developed his love of the ocean, which became the centerpiece of family vacations and winter getaways for the next 75 years beginning in Sea Isle City, New Jersey followed by Oak Island, North Carolina and ultimately his beloved North Myrtle Beach.



Following his discharge in 1945, Don spent some time delivering cars to Texas until his mother intervened and insist that he join his sister Nancy at Thiel College using money Don had won from an 80-to-1 longshot at a race track in California before deploying to the war zone. He had sent the money home where his mother, unbeknownst to him, had put it away for his return.



He graduated from Thiel in 1951 with a degree in business and economics with a teacher certification and also his long-deferred high school diploma delivered by his high school principal during the Thiel Commencement.

More importantly, he also left Thiel with a wife, Elizabeth Stein, whom he met when she broke his nose coming out the “in” door while he was trying to enter the chapel. They were married in 1950 and were parents of two children, Scott Carpenter from Rock Hill, South Carolina and Sue Achenbach from Greenville.

Liz passed away in 2003.



After 12 attempts, Don was hired as a sales representative for the then Adamsville based Niagara Cyclo Massage Company. He carved out a magnificent 32 year career climbing to the post of Vice President of Sales. His position took he and Liz around the world as he helped build the multi-national corporation.

When not globe-trotting setting up distributorships, Don coached little league baseball in Greenville and continually gave back to Thiel by serving on numerous committees.

He was also a member of the Greenville Country Club and a 70 year member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville.



Don is survived by children, Scott and his wife, Pam, Sue and her husband, Don; six grandchildren, Heather, Pam, Robbie, Drew, Richard and Chris; five great-grandchildren, Sydney, Clara, Finn, Jackson and Hawke. He will also be missed by special friend, Alma Silverman of Springfield, Massachusetts and daughter, Rebecca.



In addition to his wife and parents, Don was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers-in-law.

Don was cremated and will be laid to rest next to Liz in the Shenango Valley Cemetery with a memorial service to be scheduled for a later date.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



