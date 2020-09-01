Donald Roy “Dutch” Smith, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Roy “Dutch” Smith, age 88, of Sherbondy Rd., Greenville passed away Monday evening, August 31, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born in Greenville on December 8, 1931 a son of Roy and Georgia (Kneedler) Smith.

He was a 1950 graduate of Pymatuning Joint High School and served his country in the United States Navy serving on the destroyer escort USS Wagner.

On June 24, 1960 Dutch married the former Christine F. Reaugh, she survives.

He was employed for 38 years at Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville and a 7th degree member of the Grange.

He enjoyed camping, hunting and traveling. Dutch and Christine traveled to many states and countries. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his greatest joy was having a baby in his arms.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Debra Heffern and her husband Rick of Sandy Lake; two sons, Brian Smith and his wife Georgette of Greenville, Duane Smith and his wife Cecilia of North Port, Florida; a brother, Ralph Smith of Poquoson, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Kristin Daniels of North Port, Florida, Kelly Wilson and her husband Matt of Gidsonia, Pennsylvania, Kia Pigott and her husband Dustin of West Virginia, Matthew Smith and his fiancee Jessie Underwood of Erie, Garrett Smith of North Port, Florida, Jeremy Heffern and his wife Olivia of Jackson Center, Jaeleigh Smith of West Virginia, Jade Jewell of Greenville; nine great grandchildren and one step great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother John “Bob” Smith.

Callig hours will be Friday, September 4, 2020, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the church with the Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor, officiating. Masks are required for all in attendance.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Dutch and Christine’s home, 19 Sherbondy Road, Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125 or the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St. Jamestown.

More stories from WKBN.com: