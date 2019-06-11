Donald R. Wilson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Wilson, 95, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Clermont South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Florida. His loving family and grandchildren were by his bedside.

Don was born December 5, 1923, in Burbank, California. He was the son of the late Ross and Ethel Wilson (Hause) owners of Westside Feed Store.

Donald entered the army immediately upon graduating from Leavittsburg High School in 1941. He married his wife Marie (Danick ) before being deployed in the army in 1942. He was a member of the 4th Platoon, 409th infantry, 103rd Cactus Division.

Upon being honorably discharged from the army in 1945, he attended Hiram College and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics and Chemistry.

He taught physics, chemistry and math. He was also the Dean of Boys at Leavittsburg High School. He retired after 30 years of teaching. Donald was also the co-owner with his wife of “The Holiday” Restaurant and Carry-out in Madison-on the Lake for 40 years.

Don was a devout Catholic and attended Catholic churches in Geneva and Florida.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, music, crossword puzzles, playing the organ, traveling; especially to Florida, caning chairs and enjoying his family, friends, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

He is survived by his three children, Eric P. (Grace) Wilson of Champion, Loretta (James) Garrison of Montverde, Florida and Kathleen (Steve) Gibson of Clermont Florida and two brothers, Howard (Wanda) Wilson of Warren and Herbert Wilson of Lincoln, California. He loved his six grandchildren, Shawnn (Kim) Wilson, Bryant (Jennifer) Wilson, Michael (Laura) Garrison, Catherine Garrison (Mark Roldan) Julia Garrison and Lauren Gibson. He cherished his six great-grandchildren, Rocco Wilson, Beckham Wilson, Taylor Garrison, Zachary Garrison, Bradley Garrison and Ella Garrison.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Wilson, whom he married November 26, 1942.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 13, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, June 14, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road,Warren OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, with Rev. Christopher Henyk officiating.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery Hoagland Blackstub Road in Cortland.

Monetary contributions to DAV Trumbull County Chapter 11; 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

