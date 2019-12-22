Donald R. Piccirillo, Mahoningtown, Ohio

MAHONINGTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Piccirillo, 88, of West Clayton Street, Mahoningtown, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Quality Life Services in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New Castle on April 5, 1931, the son of the late Pasquale and Raffaella (DiBenedetto) Piccirillo.

He married Donna (Cardella) Piccirillo in 1952, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Piccirillo was Chief Clerk for CSX Railroad in New Castle, retiring after 45 years.

He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.

He loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Donald Piccirillo of New Castle; two brothers, Patsy and Alexander ‘Sam’ Piccirillo, both of New Castle; one sister, Anna Hruska of Florida; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Dino Piccirillo; three brothers, Genero, Peter and Angelo Piccirillo and two sisters, Caroline Razzano and Angela Piccirillo.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform Military Funeral Rites at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.