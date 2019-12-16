Donald R. Lykins, Sr., Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Lykins, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Donald was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 6, 1938, the son of Edgar and Stella Mae (Johnson) Lykins Sr.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and attended the Niles First Christian Church.

He retired in 1994 after working at General Electric for over 38 years as a machine operator.

Donald is survived by Kathleen Taylor, his former wife and the mother of his children; twin daughters, Laurie M. Lykins of Southfield, Michigan, Lisa (Vivek) Mahendru of Austin, Texas; son, Donald R. (Teena) Lykins Jr. of Sisseston, South Dakota; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Edgar (Zoa) Lykins of Niles; longtime friend and caregiver, Lana Artle and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Holbrook.

At his request no funeral services were held.

Burial was at Niles City Cemetery.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446 330-652-4311.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Donald R. Lykins, Sr. please visit our Sympathy Store.