Donald R. D’Ambrosi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ray D’Ambrosi, 58, of Cleveland Avenue died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born in New Castle on April 21, 1961 a son of the late Pete D’Ambrosi and Theada (Daufen) D’Ambrosi, his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. D’Ambrosi worked at a body man in several local body shops and was a long distance truck driver for a number of years. He loved his work and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. He also loved spending time with his dog, Chaos.

In addition to his mother he is survived by three children, Damon E. D’Ambrosi, Donrae M. D’Ambrosi and her fiancé, Collin Owens nd Michael D. D’Ambrosi, all of New Castle; one brother, Sam J. D’Ambrosi and his wife, Debra, of New Castle; one sister, Linda M. Caimano and her husband, Rinaldo, of Boardman, Ohio and three grandchildren, Emily D’Ambrosi, Alexandria Owens and Collin Owens.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Pete A. D’Ambrosi.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Rev. William Rupert of Life Changing Ministries will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.